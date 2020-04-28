 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Flood warnings downgraded across much of B.C.’s central Interior as conditions ease

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Flood warnings have been reduced across much of British Columbia’s central Interior as cooler weather eases the rate of snowmelt.

The River Forecast Centre has downgraded warnings to flood watches for the Chilako River southwest of Prince George and for waterways in the Cariboo and Chilcotin regions.

The news brings some relief for communities from Quesnel to Williams Lake and south to Cache Creek, but local governments are maintaining numerous evacuation orders and alerts issued since waters began to rise.

Cache Creek councillor and emergency operations centre spokesperson Wendy Coomber says although snowmelt has slowed at the headwaters of area rivers and streams, it could pick up this weekend.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District emergency response co-ordinator Kevin Skrepnek says snowpacks in the North and South Thompson regions remain “extraordinarily high.”

He says flooding might be avoided if temperatures remain mild and there is little rain.

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining high streamflow advisories for the Salmon River near Salmon Arm and the Dean River north of Bella Coola, but it has ended the advisory for the Nazko Basin west of Prince George.

The centre’s website says the Bonaparte River below Cache Creek continues to flow at a rate not seen in 20 to 50 years, and a flood watch remains while waterway slowly recedes.

On Monday, Williams Lake Coun. Scott Nelson described the floods as the “single-largest” the area had seen in about 200 years.

