 Skip to main content

British Columbia Flyover could determine extent of flooding along B.C.’s Chilcotin River, officials say

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Flyover could determine extent of flooding along B.C.’s Chilcotin River, officials say

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Cariboo Regional District spokeswoman Emily Epp said levels on the Chilcotin River were expected to begin receding soon.

Treena Plummer/Handout

Officials in British Columbia’s southern Interior said an overflight of the Chilcotin River and its tributaries could give a better picture of the severity of flooding that has swamped the region since heavy rains hit last weekend.

A flood warning posted Monday by the River Forecast Centre remained in effect Wednesday, although the warning had been downgraded to a high streamflow advisory for two tributaries; the Chilko River and Big Creek.

Cariboo Regional District spokeswoman Emily Epp said levels on the Chilcotin River were expected to begin receding soon.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were kind of expecting the crest of the flooding (Tuesday) or overnight and hopefully receding over the next couple of days,” she said.

“However because it is ... not a spring freshet event, it really will depend on the rain events that we see.”

The River Forecast Centre said as much as 100 millimetres of rain had fallen in the region southwest of Williams Lake between July 5 and July 9, while the weather office was calling for as much as 20 mm of rain by Wednesday night, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms or hail.

“We are seeing flooding on properties and ranches as well as road access cut off for some people in that area,” said Epp.

The regional district had heard from about 20 ranchers and Epp said flooding was likely affecting many more people and properties, “particularly hayfields and that kind of thing.”

The district “definitely” expects to hear from more than two dozen property owners, said Epp, because the flood-stricken region covers hundreds of kilometres and includes the community of Big Creek, the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation and the Nemaiah Valley.

“It is such a large area we don’t quite have a sense yet of who, and how many people have been impacted,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Most people still have working phones, so we have heard from several and word of mouth travels quickly through that area but hopefully with our flight ... we will be able to connect with most, if not all, of the residents to get a better sense of their situation.

An advisory from Interior Health says well– or river-water systems impacted by flooding should not be used and Epp said the regional district was delivering potable water to some ranches, but the emergency operations centre wants to hear from more people in order to assess need.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter