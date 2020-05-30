For B.C. restaurants hit hard by COVID-19, fast-tracked patio approvals are vital to recovery

Adrienne Tanner is a Vancouver journalist who writes about civic affairs.

Open this photo in gallery With only half of their indoor tables now available for use, restaurateurs are desperate for more outside space to make up the loss of seats

On Tuesday, after more than two months of lockdown and eating all meals at the kitchen table, my husband and I went out for lunch. It was the longest I’d gone without visiting a restaurant since I was in high school, sharing plates of fries and bottomless coffees at the neighbourhood pancake house.

Our outing was preceded by a conversation about risk. We concluded physical distancing would likely not be a problem – cutlery and glasses might. Still, we decided the risk seemed manageable at this time and, given that outside is safer than in, we chose a spot with an expansive patio on False Creek.

I wondered if our pandemic-rattled nerves would spoil the pleasure of having someone else cook us a meal, and it was unnerving to see servers wearing black masks and gloves. But the precautions also reassured us the restaurant was taking the COVID-19 threat seriously.

No one came within two metres. Our food and drinks were delivered to the edge of the long table and we slid them back when we were done. When it was time to settle, we called up our bill with a QR code pasted to the table and paid by phone without even tapping a card. The entire experience seemed low risk for customers, possibly less so for staff who were struggling with physical distancing among themselves. As we left, I looked at the patrons eating indoors and thought, although it might be safe there, too, I’m sticking to patios for now.

With only half of their indoor tables now available for use, restaurateurs are desperate for more outside space to make up the loss of seats. Vancouver City Council recently voted to allow temporary patios on sidewalks and side streets and instructed staff to fast-track an approval process. The provincial government is onside and has promised restaurants a liquor discount and expedited approval to sell alcohol in the expanded patio spaces.

Speed is seldom the city administration’s strong suit. Before the pandemic struck, it was not unheard of for a business to wait nine months for a patio approval. But council moved quickly with a motion in April by Councillor Sarah-Kirby Yung asking staff to find ways to cut through the usual red tape.

On Wednesday, Mayor Kennedy Stewart convened a special council meeting at which a plan was approved, allowing restaurants and pubs to apply for a temporary patio at no cost. Staff has promised approvals within two days. Nearby Surrey has moved equally fast, releasing a permit application blueprint for restaurants and other shops to use parking spots in front of their premises for patios and queues.

The city’s plan follows radical shifts occurring in European cities. Rotterdam, the Netherlands, has ditched the permitting system altogether and is allowing all entrepreneurs to build decks and patios in parking spaces in front of their building. In Vilnius, restaurants and bars have been invited to open tables in city plazas and squares. And in ever stylish Amsterdam, romantic outdoor greenhouse structures have been constructed to allow diners to dine outside in all weather, safely separated from others.

Vancouver Councillor Michael Wiebe, himself a restaurant owner, worked with the permits and licensing department to boot up the program. He says city staff understand the urgency and are moving heaven and earth to act quickly. He’s convinced we will see patios popping up next week. His hope is this push will create a cultural sea change where city bureaucrats become the greatest allies of small businesses.

I hope he’s right. If the permit process bogs down, many restaurants already reeling from losses incurred by two months of no table service at all will fold. Many Vancouver restaurants have already pivoted at lightning speed, moving to takeout menus, which some didn’t have before, and planning retrofits of inside space, such as plexiglass dividers between booths to keep diners safe.

Patios could be the final plank that helps them survive. The permits will be good until October, but if they prove successful, and restaurants find workarounds for rain and cold weather, we should consider keeping them forever. Vancouver would be all the better for allocating less space to cars that aren’t even moving and more to European-style patios.

