Forecasters warn B.C. to prepare for hot summer

Forecasters say British Columbia should prepare for hotter than normal temperatures in June.

An outlook from Environment Canada says the first week of June will be cooler than normal across most of B.C. but the rest of the month is likely to feature above-normal temperatures across the province.

The longer-term outlook for June to August says there is a high probability of above-normal temperatures across the B.C. Interior and “moderate probabilities” of near-normal temperatures on the coast.

June’s outlook indicates a probability of below-normal precipitation across the B.C. Interior as the month unfolds.

The forecast says officials will only know about individual precipitation events in the days leading up to them.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says people should prepare for the heat by identifying people in their family who are more at risk and know where they can go to cool down.