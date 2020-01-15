Former BC Green leader Weaver to sit as an independent in legislature

Andrew Weaver, former leader of the BC Green party, will sit as an Independent in the provincial legislature for the rest of his term, altering the delicate makeup of British Columbia’s minority government.

Mr. Weaver announced last fall that he would step down as the head of the party, to allow the Greens to choose new leadership before the next provincial election, which is scheduled to be held in the fall of 2021. On Wednesday, he declared that starting Jan. 20, he will leave Green caucus that has a formal agreement to support the NDP minority government.

“As the leadership race unfolds, I believe that it is important for the BC Green Party to develop a new vision and voice independent from mine. My presence in the BC Green caucus could hinder that independence,” Mr. Weaver said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

He has maintained his commitment to supporting the minority NDP government, but said family health matters – which he did not disclose – require an increasing amount of his attention.

"Sitting as an independent will also give me a better opportunity during the upcoming legislative sitting to attend to personal matters, including a number of health challenges affecting my family.”

The BC NDP holds 41 seats, the Greens will now have two MLAs, and the Opposition Liberals 42. There will be two Independent MLAs: Mr. Weaver and Darryl Plecas, Speaker of the House.

The Greens will elect a new leader in June, and for the spring legislative session which begins in February, the Green caucus will be led by interim leader Adam Olson.

Mr. Weaver has not ruled out resigning his seat in Oak Bay-Gordon Head, if the next Green leader is not currently a member of the legislature.

He said Wednesday he intends to return to the University of Victoria to teach, once he leaves politics. “I’m excited about the prospect of eventually getting back to the classroom,” he said. "I entered politics to have a positive impact on the political discourse on climate change, and I am very proud of the accomplishments of the BC Greens under my leadership. I look forward to watching their continued growth under the party’s new leader.”

The changes could shorten the lifespan of the minority government: A new Green leader may choose to establish his or her profile by making life difficult for the party’s NDP partners – the Greens will have to define themselves as a different choice in the next election, and being an adjunct of the current government makes that challenging.