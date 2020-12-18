 Skip to main content
Former clerk of the B.C. legislature charged with breach of trust, fraud

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Clerk of the Legislative Assembly Craig James speaks to the media in Vancouver, on Nov. 26, 2018.

BEN NELMS/The Canadian Press

The former clerk of the British Columbia legislature has been charged with four counts of breach of trust and two counts of fraud in excess of $5,000.

The BC Prosecution Service says two special prosecutors approved the charges against Craig James.

James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended from their jobs two years ago and retired in 2019.

Lenz and James have denied any wrongdoing since they were placed on administrative leave in November 2018.

The prosecution service says James was to make his first appearance on the charges in a Victoria court today.

After they went on leave, former legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas produced a report on allegations of misspending at the legislative assembly.

The RCMP said in November 2018 that it was investigating staff at the legislature, but it did not say who was the subject of the probe.

Its investigation was aided by the two special prosecutors, who have not commented on the case until the announcement of charges today.

