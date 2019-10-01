 Skip to main content

Former military officer found guilty of sexual assault and voyeurism: DND

Former military officer found guilty of sexual assault and voyeurism: DND

Esquimalt, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The Defence Department says a retired officer in the Canadian Armed Forces has been found guilty of sexual assault and other charges.

Cpl. Colin McGregor appeared before a court martial in Esquimalt, B.C., on Monday and his sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Department of National Defence says in an email that McGregor was found guilty of one count of sexual assault, two counts of voyeurism, one count of possessing a bugging device and one count of disgraceful conduct.

A news release from May 2017 says McGregor was charged after the discovery in January 2017 of a recording device at the home of a Canadian Armed Forces member near Washington, D.C.

The release says investigators and local police searched McGregor’s home and seized several electronic devices that included a video of an alleged sexual assault against a member of the Canadian Armed Forces at the naval base in Esquimalt in 2011.

It says McGregor worked as a resource management support clerk with Canadian Defence Liaison Staff in Washington, and he was based at 5th Canadian Division Support Base in Gagetown, N.B., when he was charged.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

