Former Mountie who used Taser on Robert Dziekanski files lawsuit against federal, provincial governments

A former Mountie involved in the death of a man jolted by a Taser at Vancouver’s airport is suing the federal and provincial governments for damages, claiming he acted in accordance with RCMP training.
Kwesi Millington was in charge of the Taser when he and three other Mounties approached a troubled Robert Dziekanski in 2007.
A lawsuit filed in the B.C. Supreme Court this week alleges that Millington’s actions were in line with RCMP policy and standards and he was a victim of negligence and defamation.
The civil claim says Millington has suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, nervous shock, loss of career advancement opportunities and other injuries as a result.
The allegations have not been proven in court, and the RCMP and federal and provincial governments declined comment because the case was before the courts.
Millington and his senior officer, Benjamin (Monty) Robinson, were later found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of colluding to make up testimony at a public inquiry into Dziekanski’s death.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.