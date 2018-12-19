Former RCMP sergeant questions two-year timeline for Surrey municipal police force

Mayor Doug McCallum says Surrey is ahead of schedule in plans to replace the RCMP with its own municipal police force, despite skepticism from a former senior Mountie who now sits as a councillor with the mayor’s own party.

Mr. McCallum has been adamant that the transition would be completed within two years. On Wednesday, he said the city is getting help from the City of Vancouver and the Vancouver Police Department on legal and financial issues and strategic planning.​

“At least in this stage, I feel that we’re even quicker than [two years] right now because we’re going to work with an experienced police force to help us out,” Mr. McCallum said.

"The indications are that we are moving very quickly.”

But earlier this week, Jack Hundial, a member of the mayor’s Safe Surrey Coalition, said he doubted the transition could be done within the two years. Mr. Hundial is a former Mountie who spent a quarter-century with the force ending in 2017 as a staff sergeant in Surrey.

“I question the two years. I think it is a little ambitious,” Mr. Hundial told reporters after a council meeting Monday.

“Do I think in two years, we’re going to have the ability to staff up to a new Surrey police force? I don’t think so.”

Last month, Terry Waterhouse, Surrey’s recently appointed general manager for policing transition, told a news conference that the two-year target is a fixed deadline.

"It’s ambitious, but our plan is comprehensive and we’re confident that two years is an appropriate window to do this transition,” Mr. Waterhouse said in mid-November.

But Mr. Hundial said this week the challenge is not only quickly staffing up the new force, but developing a mandate.

“There’s certainly a lot of work for Mr. Waterhouse ahead.”

In this fall’s election, the Safe Surrey Coalition won all but one of the eight council seats in Surrey. The replacement of the RCMP was a campaign issue for Mr. McCallum.

He says the RCMP have served Surrey well and the reason for the transition is based largely on a governance model.

“The governance has broken down. Our people in Surrey want to be able to have a police board that is made up of the citizens of Surrey. So we want the management and control of our police force to rest in Surrey, not Ottawa,” Mr. McCallum said.

Law enforcement in the Vancouver region is a mix of municipal forces and the RCMP, which police Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby and North Vancouver.

In 1995, the city of Abbotsford amalgamated with neighbouring Matsqui. They dropped the RCMP in favour of a municipal police force.

B.C. MLA Simon Gibson, who represents the Abbotsford-Mission district, was a councillor during the amalgamation. Matsqui had a municipal force, while Abbotsford was policed by the RCMP. The combined force was running within a year, Mr. Gibson said, and a number of Abbotsford RCMP officers became a part of the new Abbotsford City Police Department.

Mr. Gibson says that while he is unsure how long Surrey’s transition will take, he thinks it is a good step for the city.

“Once all the administrative aspects are resolved, it’s my sense that the public of Surrey will likely be well served,” Mr. Gibson said.