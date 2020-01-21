 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson takes job at Nexii Building Solutions

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson has joined Nexii Building Solutions as its executive vice-president of strategy and partnerships.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson is lending his expertise to a Canadian company working to expand green building technology around the globe.

Robertson, who served as Vancouver’s mayor from 2008 to 2018, has joined Nexii Building Solutions as its executive vice-president of strategy and partnerships.

He launched Vancouver’s ongoing Greenest City strategy shortly after taking office and a statement from the company says Robertson will assist Nexii’s expansion plans to other countries.

Story continues below advertisement

Nexii says in a statement that it has developed innovative solutions with the potential to cut the environmental impact of the construction sector and tackle the global housing shortage.

Nexii CEO Stephen Sidwell says Robertson is an influential advocate for climate action and brings “a unique understanding of how cities, developers, and construction companies can work together to provide more sustainable buildings.”

Robertson says buildings are the largest source of climate pollution and he is pleased help the Vancouver-based Nexii expand its green technologies.

“I’m proud to be part of a Canadian company with significant potential to make a huge positive impact on the environment and communities globally,” Robertson says in the statement.

Robertson, 55, co-founded Vancouver-based organic fruit and juice company Happy Planet before entering B.C. politics as a New Democrat member of the legislature in 2005.

He declared his mayoral intentions in the spring of 2008, before the end of his first term in Victoria.

As mayor, he led the Vision Vancouver political party to successive victories over a decade before announcing in early 2018 that he would not seek re-election.

Story continues below advertisement

He departed without fulfilling his early pledge to wipe out homelessness by 2015, but his administration is credited with creating more than 600 units of temporary modular housing for the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies