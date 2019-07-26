 Skip to main content

British Columbia Four dead in float plane crash off north coast of Vancouver Island

Ian Bailey and Andrea Woo
VANCOUVER
Four people are dead after a float plane crashed Friday on an island off the north coast of Vancouver Island.

The Cessna 208 was headed toward Calvert Island when it crashed on Addenbroke Island, about 100 kilometres north of Port Hardy at around 11 a.m., said Lieutenant Chelsea Dubeau, a spokeswoman for the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria.

“At this time, Victoria JRCC can confirm there are four individuals deceased; there were nine on the plane,” she said.

The JRCC was unable to provide information on the ages or relationships of the four deceased, or the conditions of the survivors.

The crash has drawn a number of parties to the scene, including a search-and-rescue military helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft as well as a coast guard helicopter, two coast guard vessels and a BC Ferries ship.

“Our search and rescue technicians and our Canadian Coast Guard partners will be working very hard to ensure that the survivors are taken to where they can receive medical condition,” Lt. Dubeau said Friday afternoon.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
