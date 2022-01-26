Police say four people were found dead at a home in Richmond, B.C., in what they describe as a targeted shooting.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says officers were called to the home on Tuesday evening after receiving a complaint.

Police have not released the identities of the victims but say it is believed they knew each other.

Investigators say the shooting is not believed to be related to an ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Police say the shooting is thought to have happened at about 7 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone who may have video from the area to come forward.

More coming.

