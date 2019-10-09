 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Four people injured as fire spreads through Victoria-area mobile home park

ESQUIMALT, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A fire in a mobile home park in Esquimalt, B.C., has sent four people to hospital.

Flames destroyed three mobile units and damaged a fourth on Wednesday morning before crews could get the fire under control.

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst says the blaze spread quickly because the units were tightly packed together.

He says the fire was helped along by two large propane tanks that were venting flames, but the cause is not yet known.

Mobile home park resident Angela Elder says she was alerted to the blaze when she heard frantic yelling and looked out of her bedroom window to see flames.

Hurst says people who were taken to hospital suffered a variety of injuries, including smoke inhalation, and one person had a cardiac problem.

