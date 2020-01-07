 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Freight train carrying wood pellets derails in northwest B.C.; no injuries reported

Kitwanga, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Canadian National Railway Co. says a freight train carrying wood pellets derailed in northwest British Columbia early Tuesday morning. (File photo)

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Canadian National Railway Co. says a freight train carrying wood pellets derailed in northwest British Columbia early Tuesday morning.

Company spokesman Jonathan Abecassis says 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets were derailed near Kitwanga.

He says no dangerous goods were involved in the derailment and there were no fires or injuries.

Abecassis says none of the pellets went into the Skeena River, which runs close to the tracks.

Chris Krepski of the Transportation Safety Board says the freight train derailed at about 6 a.m.

The board is sending investigators to the site and they were scheduled to arrive Wednesday morning.

