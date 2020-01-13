 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Frigid temperatures, snow prompt Environment Canada to issue weather warnings for parts of B.C., Alberta

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Frigid temperatures have prompted Environment Canada to issue weather warnings for many parts of the British Columbia and Alberta, while snow snarled the morning commute in Metro Vancouver.

The foul weather even pinned down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who intended to travel from Vancouver to Victoria for a meeting with B.C. Premier John Horgan but the premier’s office says the two leaders will speak by video conference, instead.

Sunday’s snow across the inner south coast caused dozens of crashes, delays or closures on several highways and bridges, while as much as 25 centimetres of snow forced a number of Vancouver-area school districts, including West Vancouver and Chilliwack to cancel Monday classes.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Ferry routes are running as scheduled but many travellers faced lengthy delays after most sailings to Vancouver Island were cancelled Sunday.

An Environment Canada snowfall warning covers the east coast of Vancouver Island and southern Gulf Islands while extreme cold warnings are in effect for much of the central Interior, with forecasters warning bitterly cold Arctic air will stall over the region for several days.

With the wind chill, temperatures along the north coast will feel close to –20 C, while the weather office says conditions will feel closer to –40 C near Prince George and –45 C along the boundaries with Yukon and northwestern Alberta.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies