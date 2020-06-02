Frying Dutchman John Dys cooked up hamburger polls in B.C.

Open this photo in gallery John Dys, seen here, was a B.C. restaurateur who became famous for inventing the 'hamburger poll' in the 1960s. Dave Roels/Handout

In 1963, John Dys added four temporary items to his restaurant menu – identical 49-cent hamburgers named after politicians.

Diners were invited to put their lunch money where their mouths were during a British Columbia election. Each morning, the restaurateur posted sales results in the windows of the three restaurants he managed.

The simple stunt caught the attention of election officials, who warned Mr. Dys he faced a fine of as much as $250 (about $2,120 today) for violating a ban on polling of any kind during elections.

On his lawyer’s advice, Mr. Dys defied officials by continuing his gastronomic sampling.

“I’m not conducting a straw vote on these names,” he insisted, tongue-in-cheek, “but on these hamburgers.”

Mr. Dys, who has died at 85, created a uniquely British Columbia tradition, an oddity to join the likes of a salmon derby or a bathtub race. In one election, partisans who found the preliminary results unpalatable tried to cook the poll by sending an operative to purchase enough burgers to satisfy Wimpy. The proprietor was happy to take their money.

“It’s a gimmick to sell hamburgers,” he told The Globe and Mail in 1979. “I get all the publicity in the world. It put me on the map.”

The immigrant businessman, who called himself the Frying Dutchman, started a modest restaurant chain of his own, which was later franchised and is now known as De Dutch. In 2011, Mr. Dys was inducted into the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame, a notable achievement for someone whose introduction to the industry came literally by accident.

Gerrit Jan Dijs was born about five hours before midnight on New Year’s Eve, 1934, at Bodegraven, a Dutch dairy town known for cheeses, about 35 kilometres south of Amsterdam. He was the second born and eldest son of six children by the former Geertje van den Burg and Johannes Jacobus Dijs. He grew up on Kerkstraat (Church Street), where his non-smoking mother ran a cigar shop on the ground floor of the family home. His father was a cartwright.

Open this photo in gallery John Dys, right, at his hamburger stand at the PNE in the summer of 1969, showing the burger totals for that year’s election. Courtesy of De Dutch Pannekoek House Restaurants Inc

On the German invasion of Poland in 1939, his father purchased a large stock of tobacco from a wholesaler, which was secreted in the ceiling between the lower and upper floors of the house. A pear, plum and apple orchard sustained the family through the deprivations of the German occupation. On May 5, 1945, a date now celebrated annually as Liberation Day, the 10-year-old boy saw his first Canadians. The soldiers offered him cookies, candies and chocolate bars.

To earn money, he scavenged cardboard for which a paper mill paid by weight. He stored his hoard in a leaky shed, knowing the dampness might earn him an extra guilder. He also worked in a warehouse where he wiped mould from cheese with a burlap rag.

In 1951, he moved to Norway, working on a farm, as a horse logger, and as a hotel handyman. After returning to the Netherlands to fulfill his compulsory military service, he quickly tired of “crawling on your gut with a heavy rifle through the heather in southern Holland. Terrible!” he wrote in a self-published memoir. He asked an officer how he might quicker complete his obligation. “Die,” he was told, “or emigrate.” He chose the latter.

As the Dutch economy recovered from the ravages of the war, a government program paid for the passage of émigrés. Mr. Dys arrived in Halifax’s Pier 21 in 1955 aboard de Groote Beer (Great Bear), a converted troopship. He had in his pocket $50 of Canadian funds provided by the Dutch state with which to start a new life. After rejecting a job on a farm in Edmonton, he wound up in Vancouver, where he was hired as a 95-cent-an-hour logger. He laboured in the woods along Vancouver Island’s Gold River as a chokerman.

“It was hard work, but a good time,” he told a Dutch newspaper many years later.

He was about to drive to the Yukon for a construction job when he was involved in a spectacular car crash in Vancouver in the early morning hours of April 13, 1957. Police said two cars were racing westbound on Kingsway when the one driven by Mr. Dys was pushed into oncoming traffic, striking another vehicle before mounting the curb and crashing into the plate-glass windows of a pet shop and a realty office. Four people went to hospital, including Mr. Dys, whose head went through the windshield.

While recuperating, he answered a newspaper advertisement seeking restaurant help. He eventually became manager of the Delmar and other restaurants owned by Nick Constabaris, who with his brother Bob later went on to start the Mr. Mike’s chain of casual steakhouses.

Each summer, Mr. Dys operated hamburger stands in the Pure Foods Building during the Pacific National Exhibition.

During the 1969 provincial election, which pitted incumbent Social Credit premier W.A.C. Bennett against NDP leader Thomas Berger, the hamburger poll got nearly daily coverage, as readers ate up accounts of sales of Bergerburgers, a mouthful whatever your preference.

Three years later, when the popularity of new NDP leader Dave Barrett pushed his burgers to the top of the poll, Socred bagman Bill Clancey arrived at the fairground hamburger booth wanting to know how many burgers were needed to put Mr. Bennett in the lead.

“I refused to tell him,” Mr. Dys later wrote. “He took a guess and ordered 5,000 burgers for the next day.”

Mr. Clancey paid with crisp $100 bills, adding, “We really don’t have to take the burgers.”

The restaurateur insisted and cooks began preparing the order at dawn the next day. The burgers were later distributed to tourists at Stanley Park and to inebriates on skid row. The purchase, made just days before the election, put Mr. Bennett back atop the grease poll, but did not help at the ballot box. His defeat after 20 years in the premier’s office led to the province’s first NDP government. The MLAs then voted into the Speaker’s chair Gordon Dowding, who had been Mr. Dys’s lawyer back when he inaugurated the burger poll.

The poll was also conducted during federal campaigns. In 1972, Progressive Conservative leader Robert Stanfield took a break from mainstreeting to autograph a bag for Mr. Dys.

The hamburger poll, followed avidly by professional pundits and amateur “bundits” alike, proved remarkably accurate in the landmark 1975 provincial election. That summer, fairgoers preferred the Social Credit burger (46 per cent) to the NDP burger (40 per cent). Three months later, voters showed a 49-to-39-per-cent preference.

By the time the hamburger poll gained the attention of the Wall Street Journal in 1979, a regional change in voter preference skewed the results. The polls continued as a fun tradition with many imitators after the ban on polling was rescinded in 1982.

While visiting his homeland for his parents’ 45th wedding anniversary in 1974, Mr. Dys ate in Lage Vuursche, a village famous for its traditional Dutch cuisine. The next year he opened in Vancouver his first Original Dutch Pannekoek House serving sweet or savoury Dutch-style crepes as large as a pizza. The recipe he used came from his mother.

With a windmill as a logo and interiors inspired by the striking shade of Delft Blue pottery, not to mention distinctive pannekoeken (pancakes) served with stroop (syrup), the restaurant had a distinct brand. In 1979, he sold a franchise to Bill Waring, who now serves as the company’s president and chief executive officer. There are currently 19 restaurants, now named De Dutch, in B.C. and one in Edmonton.

As well as his Frying Dutchman hamburger restaurants, Mr. Dys also operated his own Dutch Wooden Shoe Cafe.

Mr. Dys, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago, died at home in Vancouver on April 30. He leaves Odilia Dys-Steenbergen, whom he married at Bodegraven City Hall on May Day 28 years earlier; a son and two daughters from his first marriage to the former Verley Tait, who also survives him; six grandchildren; a brother; and two sisters. He was predeceased by a brother and a sister.

Mr. Dys regularly returned to the majestic rainforests of Vancouver Island. For nearly two decades, he completed the annual Great Walk, billed as North America’s toughest pledge walk, a 63.5-kilometre trek along steep gravel logging roads between the villages of Gold River and Tahsis. To raise more money for charity, Mr. Dys would close the Dutch Wooden Shoe Cafe on the first June weekend so staff members could join him on the arduous hike.