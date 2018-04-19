Funeral held for Victoria officer who died 30 years after crash put him in unresponsive state

Victoria’s police chief says he provided regular department updates to one of his officers as he lay in an unresponsive state for most of 30 years.

Chief Const. Del Manak said Const. Ian Jordan never acknowledged his presence during the hospital visits, but the fallen officer’s emotional presence could not be denied.

“I would talk to him,” Manak said Thursday before a funeral for Jordan. “I would give him updates and let him know what was going on in the police department. I would let him know of the men and women who are always thinking of him.”

A procession of police officers from across Canada and the United States were to march through downtown Victoria before the funeral.

Jordan was injured in a crash with another police cruiser as both officers raced towards the same emergency call in September 1987. He died last week.

The chief said he always looked for signs of responsiveness from Jordan during his visits.

“I don’t know to what level of awareness he could understand but I do believe in my heart that he knew people were there, that people were talking to him,” Manak said.

Jordan’s wife, Hilary Jordan, said his eyes would light up when she spoke of their son, who was 16 months old when the crash happened.

Hilary Jordan said doctors could never tell her if her husband was conscious and unable to communicate or if the responses he showed were simply reflexes.

Retired Victoria police Sgt. Ole Jorgensen – the other officer involved in the crash – said he visited his friend often and that Jordan sometimes seemed awake.

Manak said Jordan never left the minds and hearts of the department’s officers, who are like a family.

“It’s tight knit and you never leave somebody behind and you forget about them, regardless of how much passage of time there’s been.”