Further delays hamper B.C.'s Massey Tunnel replacement

Open this photo in gallery Vehicles enter and exit the Richmond end of the Massey Tunnel that connects Richmond and Delta, B.C., on Sept. 11, 2017. DARRYL DYCK/For The Globe and Mail

More study and consultation are needed before the provincial government can determine how to replace the aging Massey Tunnel and it will likely be almost two years before a plan is completed, B.C.'s Transportation Minister said Monday.

Claire Trevena said the NDP government is looking at a smaller crossing than the 10-lane bridge the Liberals had signed off on as well as improvements to the existing tunnel.

“A 10-lane bridge is really the wrong project,” she said during a news conference. "It’s been very clear from communities up to this point that they did not want a 10-lane bridge.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province cancelled the former Liberal government’s multibillion-dollar, 10-lane bridge project shortly after the NDP formed government last year. Bridge construction was expected to be finished by 2022 and more than $100-million had already been spent on the engineering.

The Massey Tunnel is known to create significant traffic congestion for commuters. An independent technical review released Monday found the proposed 10-lane bridge, located south of Vancouver between Richmond and Delta over the Fraser River, exceeded what is necessary to lessen current congestion. However, it did not find issue with the engineering of the project.

The report recommends a smaller six-to-eight-lane bridge, or a six-to-eight-lane undersea tunnel. Creating a new tunnel in conjunction with the current Massey Tunnel, after retrofitting, is also an option.

Ms. Trevena, the Minister of Transportation, told reporters that the government will consult with local First Nations; TransLink, the regional transportation authority; and municipalities from January to April, 2019. They intend to have a business plan completed by 2020, she says.

“Had the options been carefully and objectively considered before the 10-lane bridge project, we would be much closer to solving the congestion in a way that works for everyone who lives, works and travels in the region,” Ms. Trevena said.

She said Delta was the only municipality to support the Liberals' bridge project. Ms. Trevena said it didn’t address livability and cost concerns. She said the smaller six-to-eight-lane bridge would accommodate the majority of traffic predicted by 2045.

But Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said the NDP’s alternatives are short-sighted. B.C. residents are used to the idea that the province’s population is growing, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve got to build infrastructure for the next century, not the next 25 years,” Mr. Wilkinson said.

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies of B.C. president Keith Sashaw said the proximity of the highway through Massey Tunnel to the U.S. border and Greater Vancouver’s future population should be considered when planning an infrastructure change such as a new bridge or tunnel.

“When you start looking at bridges and infrastructure it certainly makes sense to go beyond the 25 years and start looking at traffic patterns 50 years down the road and where the population growth might be,” Mr. Sashaw said.

The minister said the Liberal government didn’t properly consult with the Greater Vancouver community when it decided to build the proposed 10-lane bridge.

Mr. Wilkinson disagreed, saying the Liberals underwent a massive consultation project over five years.

“If we waited for everyone on the whole planet to agree on what kind of bridge should be built, there never would be one,” Mr. Wilkinson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Trevena said various upgrades to the tunnel are scheduled to be made between 2019 and 2020, including converting roadway and tunnel lighting to LED to increase visibility, and resurfacing Highway 99 between Steveston Highway and the Highway 17 Interchange.

“That money is going to be well spent. It reduces accidents in the tunnel,” Ms. Trevena said.

Ms. Trevena says the B.C. government will work on congestion on both sides of the tunnel to ease the flow of traffic into the tunnel.