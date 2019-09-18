 Skip to main content

British Columbia Future field trip transport will be guided by bus crash review: University of Victoria

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Future field trip transport will be guided by bus crash review: University of Victoria

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The University of Victoria says the outcome of a review into a bus crash on Vancouver Island that killed two of its students will guide decisions on transportation for future trips.

A statement from Gayle Gorrill, vice-president of finance and operations, says the university began a review earlier this week and the RCMP investigation will also provide valuable information.

Emma Machado of Winnipeg and John Geerdes from Iowa, who were both 18 years old, were killed when a charter bus with 43 other students on board left a gravel road and landed down an embankment.

Story continues below advertisement

Gorrill says its first priority was responding to the needs of students and their families, but the university did begin to look into the circumstances around the bus accident earlier this week.

The RCMP said Wednesday that the cause of the crash remains under investigation and Transport Canada is assisting in the probe.

The students and two teaching assistants were on their way to Bamfield Marine Science Centre on a field trip and the statement says there is another trip scheduled to the centre in October and there no plans to cancel it.

“The Bamfield Sciences Marine Centre is a world-class teaching and research facility that provides our students with incredible opportunities to learn and study on the west coast,” Gorrill says.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter