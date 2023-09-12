Open this photo in gallery: Margie Gray, mother of Myles Gray, who was brutality beaten and killed by Vancouver Police, is photographed near Garden Bay, B.C., on Jan. 28. Reporter Nancy Macdonald is nominated for a Webster award for her reporting on the failure of police oversight bodies to hold to account officers accused of killing or injuring people.Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail has received five nominations from the Jack Webster Foundation in a range of categories, from investigations and health reporting to digital storytelling and the arts.

The awards by the foundation, named for the iconic Canadian journalist, are given to B.C. journalists covering issues of specific interest to the province.

Reporter Nancy Macdonald’s data-driven look at the failures of police oversight bodies to hold to account officers accused of killing or injuring people was nominated in the investigations category. Ms. Macdonald examined thousands of decisions made by police oversight agencies to understand how frequently – or infrequently – police officers co-operate with oversight bodies.

She found that the officers’ willingness to sit for interviews or to provide their notes is rare, undermining the agencies’ ability to hold law enforcement accountable. In a later follow-up story, Mike Hager obtained an RCMP investigators’ report into the death of Myles Gray, who died after a confrontation with Vancouver police. The RCMP investigator found the officers’ union directed them not to take notes about the incident and also found union representatives had edited one statement.

Mr. Hager received a second nomination for his work profiling prolific offender Mohammed Majidpour and the insights his case provide into Canada’s bail system. Mr. Hager spent weeks tracking down relatives of Mr. Majidpour, as well as cataloguing his complete record of interactions with the justice system, to understand why the system appeared to be failing not only victims and the public, but offenders as well.

Ms. Macdonald also received a second nomination for a multimedia package with digital journalist Melissa Renwick that introduced readers to Erin Brooks, potentially Canada’s next Olympic medal phenom. The teenager is at the top of a growing, but niche, sport – surfing – and performs moves that, until now, have been the preserve of male surfers.

Andrea Woo’s deeply reported investigation into the decline of cancer care in British Columbia was cited by the Webster judges in the health reporting category. Ms. Woo uncovered data that showed the province fails to meet a litany of cancer-care targets. Following publication, Vancouver General Hospital increased surgical capacity for gynecologic oncology. The province fast-tracked the development of two cancer centres and, earlier this year, B.C. announced it would begin sending thousands of patients to the U.S. for radiation treatment.

Marsha Lederman, who spent years as The Globe and Mail’s Western arts reporter before moving full-time into column writing, has been nominated in the new category of arts coverage for her exploration of arts institutions challenged by cultural controversies and for an essay on the staggering rise in book bans. A column she wrote taking on a Toronto podcaster who trashed Vancouver’s cultural offerings was also noted.

The Jack Webster Foundation was created in 1986 after the retirement of its namesake. Mr. Webster was a well-known, influential reporter in Western Canada, and the organization says the awards are meant to create a community where B.C. journalism thrives.