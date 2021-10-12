Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite in her own home

Open this photo in gallery A hole in the ceiling above a meteorite resting on a bed inside a residential building in Golden, B.C. Ruth Hamilton/The Canadian Press

Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last Sunday when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face.

The Golden, B.C. resident says she jumped out of bed and turned on the light to figure out what had happened, and discovered a hole in her ceiling.

Hamilton says she called 9-1-1, and as she was speaking with the operator, she flipped over her pillow and saw a rock had slipped between two pillows.

She says when a police officer arrived to investigate, he initially suspected it was debris from a construction site on a nearby highway, and called to confirm.

They told him they hadn’t done a blast, but they had seen an explosion in the sky earlier that night, and concluded it must have been a fragment from the October 3rd meteor shower.

Apart from being shaken up, Hamilton says she avoided any injuries, but plans to keep the rock.

She says the insurance company has inspected the damage and now she’s just focused on getting it fixed.

