 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Hate crimes investigators in Vancouver seek suspect, witnesses in alleged attack on Indigenous woman

Vancouver
The Canadian Press

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vancouver police officers watch over tent city at Oppenheimer park in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, August, 21, 2019.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says one of its employees, an Indigenous woman, was the victim of a racially motivated attack Friday evening.

In a statement released Sunday, the union says 27-year-old Dakota Holmes was walking her dog near East 33rd Ave. and Fraser St. when she sneezed, leading a man to punch her in the face and yell anti-Asian slurs related to COVID-19.

It says the alleged attacker fled after Holmes’s dog scared him off.

Story continues below advertisement

Sgt. Aaron Roed with the Vancouver Police Department confirms that hate crimes investigators are looking into the incident, which took place shortly before 8:30 p.m.

There have been no arrests, he says, and police are looking for a suspect and also witnesses.

Holmes says she’s sharing her story in order to send the message that racism is a deadly threat and every instance must be called out.

“Although the attacker thought I was Asian at first, I yelled out that I was Indigenous, and he still didn’t stop and didn’t seem to care,” she said in the statement released by her employer.

“What would have happened if I hadn’t had my dog with me, and if I didn’t have a strong network of family and friends for support?”

Premier John Horgan also released a statement on Sunday, condemning the rise in racist anti-Asian behaviour since the pandemic took root.

“People are being targeted as they go about their daily lives. It is unacceptable. I have said it before: hate has no place in our province and it will not be tolerated.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies