Have a great story? Make your pitch to Netflix

A senior executive with streaming giant Netflix, poised to spend billions of dollars globally this year on production, has a message for British Columbia writers and producers: Send us your pitches.
Although Netflix has been busy with millions of dollars of production in B.C., there are no continuing series set in B.C. playing itself - a reality of largely Hollywood production that added up to $3.2-billion in spending last year.
But Ty Warren, Netflix vice-president of worldwide physical production since 2016, says the company is open to compelling ideas coming from the province.
“We’re always looking for local voices. We’re always looking for storytellers that have a unique voice, a unique position and what feel like is an important story to tell, so, absolutely,” he said during an interview about Netflix operations in B.C.
He said pitches should be made by agents for creators through the streamer’s creative, executive team.
Mr. Warren suggested B.C. stories would fit into programming the streamer is already running from, among other countries, Spain, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Nigeria and India.
“We are very much in that mode of telling local stories, and global stories that speak to the diverse needs of our audience," he said.
Mr. Warren’s comments came as a federal government panel last week recommended requiring internet-streaming companies such as Netflix to invest in Canadian programming.
Netflix representatives have noted that they have supported efforts to produce B.C. content through such programs as the Pacific Screenwriting Program, whose partners, according to their website, include the media producers association and Writers Guild of Canada.
Mr. Warren’s comments also come as Netflix has been promoting their work in the province with a recent screening – open to media – of the third-season premiere of its made-in-B.C. series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, attended by the cast and crew, and a release of details on the economic effect of the show.
Netflix public-policy director Stéphane Cardin said in a statement that the first two seasons of Sabrina, based on the character in Archie comics, led to the spending of a total of $90-million in wages for B.C. residents and generated 372 full-time cast and crew jobs. The production also purchased products and services from over 1,800 B.C.-based vendors.
Netflix, which has produced series in the province such Lost in Space and Altered Carbon and feature films such as the romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe, is among several streaming services producing programming in B.C, helping sustain a production boom by employing about 70,000 people across the province.
About 12 productions for Netflix, Hulu and Apple were among 29 filming in the province last week, according to the Creative BC agency that promotes the arts in the province.
“They really have upped the level of business that comes to B.C.,” David Shepheard, the Vancouver film commissioner, said, referring to streaming companies. “It certainly is a boom time for the production industry."
Mr. Shepheard said streaming services have been working to build up their libraries, spending tens of millions of dollars on production in the province, creating a more sustained prosperity for an industry, which has previously had its ups and downs.
Netflix has been generally cautious in the information is releases about its plans, but a spokesperson said pending B.C. projects include the next Sandra Bullock film from Graham King, the producer of Bohemian Rhapsody. There’s also the series Pieces of Her, based on the novel by Karen Slaughter.
Mr. Warren is especially bullish on B.C. In a previous position as an executive at Legendary Pictures, he was involved in producing such shot-in-B.C. films as Man of Steel, Warcraft, Godzilla and Seventh Son.
“When you’re selecting places to film, you’re always looking for a certain surety and you definitely get that when you come to B.C.”
