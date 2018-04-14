Head of B.C. dental college resigns

The registrar and CEO of the College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia has resigned and will be replaced by an acting registrar, the college announced Friday.

Jerome Marburg will be replaced by Dr. Chris Hacker. No other details were provided.

Neither Mr. Marburg nor his lawyer immediately responded to requests for comment.

Anita Wilks, a spokeswoman for the college, said that she was unable to comment on any settlement reached with Mr. Marburg.

“We are unable to comment on the College’s arrangement with Mr. Marburg, other than to say it is fair and reasonable,” Ms. Wilks said in an email.

“We are confident that there will be a seamless transition and that under Dr. Hacker’s leadership, staff will continue to focus on the College’s role of public protection,” she added.

The announcement follows a March story in The Globe and Mail outlining internal turmoil at the college over allegations that Mr. Marburg made sexually inappropriate comments to two female dentists at a dental convention in Vancouver in 2016.

As previously reported, an investigation found that the college “poorly” handled the allegations and agreed with the complainant that the college tried to “sweep this serious matter under the rug.”

The report, written by Vancouver lawyer Peter Gall and seen by The Globe, said the college needs to apologize to Rachel Staples – the Victoria dentist who made the allegations − and require Mr. Marburg to apologize and take counselling and sexual-harassment training.

Mr. Gall’s report also concluded that the board made a “serious error in judgment” when it accepted Mr. Marburg’s denial that he made the controversial remarks rather than accept the findings of an independent investigator hired by the college who concluded that he did make them.

“Based on my investigation, I have concluded that [the college] has handled the matter very poorly,” Mr. Gall wrote in the opening sentence of his report.

He added later: “In my opinion, Dr. Staples is right in saying that the board attempted to sweep this serious matter under the rug.”

The college is the oversight body that regulates dentists, dental therapists and certified dental assistants in B.C.

Mr. Marburg has been the main spokesperson for the college since being hired as registrar in 2012.

Also in March, the provincial government announced five new public appointees to the college’s board and launched a review into the college, calling it a “rare and significant step” and saying it was in response to a “series of unrelated complaints made against the college.”

The college’s board is made up of 10 dentists, two certified dental assistants and six public members. One former public director left the board this year, leaving it short of a legislated requirement that at least one-third and up to half of its directors be public appointees.

The five new public directors are all senior health administrators.

At the time the new directors and review were announced, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the changes would help stabilize the board and “support the college in acting in the best interest of the public.”