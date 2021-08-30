Health authorities declare COVID-19 outbreaks at two B.C. hospitals

Fraser Health says it has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Chilliwack General Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

The health authority says three patients have so far tested positive in the outbreak that’s limited to one unit, which has been temporarily closed to new admissions.

It says the emergency department remains open and no other areas have been affected at the hospital, where enhanced cleaning and contact tracing are in place.

The Northern Health authority also announced a new COVID-19 outbreak at the inpatient unit of the Fort St. John Hospital over the weekend.

It says three patients and two staff have tested positive for the illness and infection control measures are in place, including enhanced monitoring for symptoms.

An outbreak continued at White Rock’s Peace Arch Hospital, along with 13 outbreaks in assisted-living and long-term care homes when the province last issued an update on the virus.

The B.C. government was expected to provide the latest COVID-19 data covering the past three days later today.

