Health authority declares COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver General Hospital unit

The Vancouver Coastal Health authority says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on a unit at a Vancouver hospital.

Patients on T12A, a respiratory unit at Vancouver General Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the hospital and health authority to close it.

The health authority says no new admissions and transfers will be allowed at this time.

The hospital remains open, with the outbreak having a limited impact.

The health authority says the outbreak will not impact the care of patients with respiratory diseases, including transplant patients or others that require specialized care.

Vancouver Coastal Health says it is in the process of notifying patients on the unit, as well as their families.

