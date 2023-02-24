Snowfall and winter storm warnings cover much of British Columbia as a weather system moves from north to south across the province this weekend.

Environment Canada has projected the snow will start to fall throughout northern and central B.C. tonight, with accumulations between 15 and 25 centimetres stretching from the coast to the Peace River region in the east.

The weather office says the snow will start moving south on Saturday, dumping as much as 35 centimetres on the Columbia and North Thompson regions.

It says the system will bring 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to the Okanagan Valley starting Saturday afternoon, with flurries expected to taper off Sunday morning.

Environment Canada is also forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island as well as Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast and the Fraser Valley.

It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 centimetres possible in some areas, while much of Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands could see 10 to 20 centimetres.

The Transportation Ministry issued a statement Friday saying crews were pro-actively applying anti-icing brine and would be out plowing to manage the snow, but drivers are reminded to avoid unnecessary travel in poor conditions.

TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s transportation network, also issued a statement saying it was taking steps to prepare for the snow, including calling in extra staff.

The snow comes on the heels of a cold snap that gripped much of the province this week, with Environment Canada saying the accompanying wind chill made regions throughout northern and central B.C. and near the Rockies feel as cold as -45 C.