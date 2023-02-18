Patrollers attend to a patient on a run at Whistler Mountain, BC, Canada, on Monday, January 23, 2023.James MacDonald/The Globe and Mail

The pilot eyes the sky nervously, as the four red-clad ski patrollers move with heightened urgency. What started as a clear blue sky when the Blackcomb Helicopter landed has now turned into a swirling mass of grey fog, with a single patch of blue directly above the helipad. If the weather closes in, the helicopter will be grounded and the patient being medevaced won’t immediately get the smooth, fast ride to the bottom of Canada’s largest ski resort.

Quickly, however, the patient and two patrollers are bundled in and the pilot practically throws the helicopter into the sky, diving down into the valley between the Whistler and Blackcomb mountains and toward the emergency clinic in Whistler Village.

Ski patrollers load a patient onto a Blackcomb Helicopter for transport down to the Whistler Village clinic at Whistler Mountain, on Jan. 23, 2023.James MacDonald/The Globe and Mail

What would seem to most to be a critical and intensive call, requiring medical response, cross-mountain transport, and an aerial evacuation, was just one of several calls fielded by the Whistler Ski Patrol during a busy January day. This group of highly trained patrollers fan out across the mountain every day, responding to medical emergencies, lost skiers, avalanche control, ski-run upkeep, and dozens of other responsibilities in an ever-changing environment, on an ever-changing mountain.

Patrollers listen to the morning briefing and assignments in the ski patrol headquarters at the top of Whistler Mountain.James MacDonald/The Globe and Mail

Dina, the avalanche dog and her handler, prepare to depart Ski Patrol headquarters at the top of the Whistler Gondola.James MacDonald/The Globe and Mail

Patroller Ian Cruickshank, the longest serving member who has been on the patrol since 1977, at the Whistler Mountain summit.James MacDonald/The Globe and Mail

Begun in 1965 – before Whistler Mountain had even opened – the all-volunteer First Aid Ski Patrol, or FASP, was the first organization to actively patrol and assist on the mountain. As Whistler grew a professional patrol was brought in, with FASP “coming up on the weekends … and they would take charge as an eager volunteer group and do the job. The pros would take care of Monday to Friday, with a few pros on the weekend,” says Ian Cruickshank, the longest-serving member of the ski patrol, who has been working on the mountain since 1977. “We would take care of avalanche control, recording weather, and responding to significant incidents.”

Moving to dedicated Whistler Mountain professionals in the late 1970s, the ski patrol, as with countless other ski-patrol organizations around the world, dealt with all that comes with alpine winter sports, " ‘ouch my knee hurts’, ‘I lost my instructor’ says the little kid. All of that happens at every ski resort,” Cruickshank says. “Here it’s dozens. [And] given the fact that we have so much above the tree line, [and] the volume that we do traffic-wise, we have the largest avalanche-control operation for a ski resort in North America.”

Patroller Byron Cole, radios in about an on hill patient at Whistler Mountain, British Columbia, Canada, on Monday, January 23, 2023. Photographer: James MacDonaldThe Globe and Mail

Because the patrol members are experienced and highly trained, they are often called to assist and collaborate. “Moreso than a lot of small ski areas, we are associated with those outside [emergency] agencies, search and rescue, the local RCMP, etc,” Cruickshank says.

Today, however, wraps up under an orange sky as the sun sets across the valley and adjacent Blackcomb Mountain. Patrol teams descend into the valley, doing their end-of-day sweep of the mountain, checking for anyone remaining among the maze of runs, adjusting barriers, and readying to do it all again tomorrow.