The remains of a hiker who disappeared near Victoria a year ago have been found.

Sooke RCMP say the remains of 38-year-old Melissa McDevitt have been located, and police do not believe criminality was involved.

Police say officers and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the death, but no further details will be released to the public out of respect for McDevitt’s family.

McDevitt was reported missing on Dec. 10, 2022, after failing to arrive for a flight from Victoria to Vancouver, which her family described as “extremely out of the ordinary” according to Victoria Police.

Searchers found McDevitt’s 2015 Subaru SUV on that same day in the area near the Sooke Pot Holes, where the hiker was known to frequent trails such as John Stick Peak.

Sooke is located about 38 kilometres west of Victoria.