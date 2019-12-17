 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Home for the holidays: B.C. father reaches out for a family on social media

Kristen Holliday
VANCOUVER
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A difficult year for Paul Balog and his two children left him feeling isolated from friends and family. But a household of kind strangers might be able to help, he thought, so he took to social media with some questions.

“Will you miss some of your beloved family members around your Christmas table this year? Or have you always wished [for] a larger family or grandchildren? Would you like more giggles and chatters in your house at Christmas?” he wrote in his post on Reddit and VarageSale, a community buy-and-sell website.

Mr. Balog said that in return, he hoped his family could offer some warmth to someone else who might need it.

Story continues below advertisement

Within hours, the ad was reposted to a Facebook group in Oak Bay, a seaside community near Victoria.

Then the responses began to pour in, with 20 invitations in the first 12 hours and even more comments, shares and messages of support.

“My kids were worried about our Christmas, and I felt I had to do something for them,” said Mr. Balog, who works as an engineer and moved with his family to the area four years ago.

Mr. Balog said he separated from his partner earlier this year.

“I thought Christmas Day would be suitable for us to visit another family since I personally don’t have any family or friends we can ask to visit.”

Esquimalt resident Lynn Millar saw something familiar in Mr. Balog’s post.

“I was that person five years ago when I moved to Victoria,” Ms. Millar said. “I’m a single mom with two girls pretty close to his kids’ age. And it’s just us three on Christmas, and I always feel like maybe my kids are missing out on that big family dinner.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Millar reached out and is now planning for the two families to get together on Christmas Day.

“It sounds like we’re going to have a nice Christmas dinner together. And he wants to help cook, and he wants to help do the dishes. Which is amazing because, as a single mom, that’s all I do. I think it will be really fun,” Ms. Millar said.

She said that, like Mr. Balog, she was warmed to find the support for a stranger coming from members of her community.

“People are really wanting to help. If you can make someone’s day a bit easier, why not?” Ms. Millar said. “That’s what Christmas should be about. That’s what I want my daughters to learn.”

Mr. Balog said his request for Christmas dinner has turned into several days of activities, invitations to hang out, to decorate or to cook together and his family is now hoping to connect with many others.

“My daughter is excited to visit another family. She thinks this could be something new and fun,” he said. “I think this will be a memorable Christmas, marvellous and fulfilling for them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Balog said his family has felt welcomed by the community since it moved to the area. As a result, he said he didn’t feel nervous reaching out to spend Christmas with an unfamiliar family. At some point, he said he hopes to pay the kindness forward by helping another family which might find itself in the same situation.

“We experienced only an outpouring of goodwill and support by local communities and individuals,” he said. “Now we received the same kindness again through amazing comments, private messages, and other encouraging reactions.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies