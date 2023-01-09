Three people have been found dead inside a home in Surrey, B.C.

A news release from the Surrey RCMP says officers attended the home around noon Monday and found the people deceased.

Police say all three are believed to be members of same family and no one else was found on the property.

No details of the ages or genders of the deceased have been released.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called and will be working the case with Surrey RCMP.

Police say they do not believe that there is an ongoing risk to public safety.