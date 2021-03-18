Homicide investigators looking for witnesses after burned human remains found in a park in Burnaby, B.C.

Open this photo in gallery RCMP investigators comb through an area in Greentree Village Park in Burnaby, B.C., on March 18, 2021. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Homicide investigators have been called to a park in Burnaby, B.C., after the remains of a burned body were found on Thursday.

Det. Lara Jansen of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the investigation is in its very early stages and the victim has not been identified.

Speaking at a news conference beside the park, close to a large housing development and the main campus of the B.C. Institute of Technology, Jansen says it’s not known yet known if the victim is male or female.

The case is being handled as a suspicious death and Jansen says police will work with the BC Coroners Service to determine if the victim died in the park or if the remains were dumped there.

She says no suspect description is available.

Police would like to speak to anyone who might have surveillance or dashcam video of the area.

Jansen says those living, working or studying in the area should remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

“Any time there is a suspicious death, let alone in a public place ... and this is known to be a busy park in a family neighbourhood, certainly it is concerning,” she says.

