British Columbia

Homicide team in B.C. identifies human remains found in burned vehicle

Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press

Investigators have identified the remains found in a burned-out vehicle taken to a Burnaby, B.C., tow yard last week.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the remains of 23-year-old Randy Chan were found in the vehicle.

The team is now leading the investigation into Chan’s disappearance and death.

Police say the vehicle had sustained so much damage that investigators were unable to do a thorough examination after the fire last Wednesday and it was then towed away.

A closer examination by an Insurance Corporation of B.C. investigator this week revealed evidence of human remains inside the wreckage.

The RCMP says in a news release that there will be a review of the actions of the arson investigator to see if improvements can be made to procedures.

“Depending on the extent of the fire damage, particularly in car fires where accelerants such as gas are present, it is not always immediately evident that there are human remains present,” says Supt. Graham la Gorgendiere, assistant officer-in-Charge of the Burnaby RCMP detachment.

