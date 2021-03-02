Homicide unit takes over case after 11-year-old boy injured in B.C. home dies

An autopsy is expected after the death of an 11-year-old boy severely injured several days ago at his family’s home east of Vancouver.

Agassiz RCMP said Monday that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had taken over the case because the boy was not expected to survive.

Sgt. Frank Jang, spokesman for the homicide team, says the child died later that day from extensive injuries, but few other details are being released.

The boy had been rushed to hospital in critical condition Friday after being injured in his home in the community of Harrison Mills, about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver.

Police say the autopsy expected this week will help pinpoint the cause of death.

Jang says the matter is isolated, the community is not at risk and no arrests have been made.

