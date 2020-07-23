Horgan appeals for people to use better judgment amid spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases

Open this photo in gallery B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks during a news conference from the rose garden at the legislature, in Victoria, on June 3, 2020. The Canadian Press

Premier John Horgan says young people are not immune to COVID-19 and he’s appealing to their better judgment to stop the rise in cases in the province.

Horgan says that despite an increase in cases among people in their 20s and 30s, the province does not plan to pursue punitive measures against crowds who gathered for a drum circle on a Vancouver beach or others who break public health protocols.

Instead, he says the government plans to continue its strategy of asking British Columbians to act responsibly.

He says he expects young people will share their stories of infection on social media and he encouraged anyone who sees their peers acting outside of the guidelines to speak up.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has called in recent hike in cases a wake-up call to remain vigilant against the virus.

Around 1,000 people are self-isolating because of an outbreak in Kelowna that health officials believe began with private parties at hotels around Canada Day.

Horgan says he was disappointed to view footage of gatherings in Kelowna and on the Vancouver beach.

“Come on, you’re better than that,” he said.

“Young people are not immune, young people are not invincible. All of us are in this together.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is ordering bars and restaurants to keep patrons seated in groups of no more than six and take measures to reduce lineups. The decision follows a spike in new cases of COVID-19, including 34 announced on July 22. The Canadian Press

