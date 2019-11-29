 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Horgan says ride-hailing will arrive in B.C., downplays Christmas deadline

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses a news conference at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, Thursday, Nov.28, 2019, where he discussed the most recent session of the legislature.

Dirk Meissner/The Canadian Press

Premier John Horgan says ride hailing is on its way to British Columbia and if the service isn’t available by Christmas it shouldn’t be seen as a government failure.

The premier says the approval process to bring ride hailing services to B.C. is well under way but it has been time consuming and taken longer than anticipated.

Horgan says he prefers to see an orderly introduction to ride-hailing.

The premier and Transportation Minister Claire Trevena have consistently said ride-hailing will arrive in B.C. before the end of this year, but also have not ruled out a possible Christmas start.

Horgan says the Passenger Transportation Board is in the process of reviewing licence applications for 20 prospective ride-hailing companies wanting to operate in B.C.

Opposition B.C. Liberal critic Jas Johal says people in B.C. should be prepared to find designated drivers this holiday season because it appears ride-sharing remains stalled.

