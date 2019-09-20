 Skip to main content

British Columbia Horgan to discuss state of logging road bus took before deadly Vancouver Island crash

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Horgan to discuss state of logging road bus took before deadly Vancouver Island crash

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Search and rescue crews and RCMP help a tow-truck crew remove a bus from the ditch of a logging road near Bamfield, B.C., on Sept. 14, 2019.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia Premier John Horgan is expected to meet with Indigenous leaders on Vancouver Island next week to discuss the state of a treacherous logging road where two students died in a bus crash.

Horgan says he will meet with members of the Huu-ay-aht First Nations on Tuesday.

Huu-ay-aht Chief Robert Dennis says his nation has long been seeking upgrades to the privately owned gravel road that is the only vehicle access between Port Alberni and Huu-ay-aht communities in Bamfield.

Story continues below advertisement

The route is also the only one to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre – the destination of a bus carrying 45 University of Victoria students that crashed last Friday, killing two passengers.

B.C.’s Forest Safety Ombudsman called on the province to upgrade the logging road in 2008, noting the importance of the route not just for logging but to communities on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

As those discussions continue, University of Victoria vice-president of finance and operations Gayle Gorrill confirms another student trip to the Bamfield centre will go ahead next month.

Gorrill said the centre is “a world-class teaching and research facility that provides our students with incredible opportunities to learn and study,” and there are no plans to cancel the late October field trip.

The Sept. 13 crash killed an 18-year-old Winnipeg woman, Emma Machado, along with a student from Iowa, John Geerdes.

RCMP and Transport Canada continue to investigate.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter