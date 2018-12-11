Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou granted bail; judge requires $7-million in cash and $3-million collateral

A senior Huawei executive whose arrest in Vancouver at the request of the United States has caused an international firestorm has been granted bail in exchange for $7-million in cash and $3-million in collateral, a judge has ruled.

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant, will be required to wear a GPS monitor, must be under surveillance by a security company at all times and must confine her movements to Vancouver, Richmond and the North Shore.

Justice William Ehrcke of the Supreme Court of British Columbia concluded Tuesday he is satisfied Ms. Meng, a well-educated businesswoman with letters of reference, does not pose a flight risk.

Story continues below advertisement

Related: Ottawa confirms Chinese authorities have detained former Canadian diplomat

The conclusion of the hearing was marked by a short burst of clapping from her supporters in the gallery, while Ms. Meng hugged and chatted with her team of several lawyers as she wiped away tears.

Ms. Meng, 46, is looking forward to spending some quiet time with her family, noting she hadn’t “read a novel in years,” her lead lawyer David Martin told the court earlier in the day.

“She told me two things: that I have been working hard for 25 years and if I were to be ordered released my only simple goal is to be with my husband and my daughter," Mr. Martin told the judge.

After the decision, Ms. Meng’s husband, Liu Xiaozong, declined comment beyond saying: “Very happy. Thanks thanks.”

Ms. Meng was arrested Dec. 1 by the RCMP while connecting through Vancouver International Airport. They were acting on the behest of the U.S., where she is wanted on allegations she lied to several banks about Huawei’s relationship with a subsidiary doing business in Iran, allegedly putting these institutions at risk of violating American trade sanctions.

The judge said he accepts as part of her conditions $3-million in collateral from five Vancouver residents and a $7-million cash deposit from Ms. Meng and her husband.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The decision comes after what the lawyer said was an all-night effort to find a group of people willing to offer collateral as part of bail conditions aimed at stopping Ms. Meng from fleeing.

Four Vancouver residents volunteered overnight to take on this responsibility after doubts were cast the day before on her husband’s ability to fulfill his role as surety – essentially acting as her jailer – because he was in Canada on a visitor’s visa. Court heard the visa is likely to expire before an expected extradition case is resolved.

The group included the realtor who sold the couple their two Vancouver luxury homes and now manages these properties, the wife of a former Huawei employee, an insurance agent who worked for the telecom company in the 1990s and travelled to Moscow on business with Ms. Meng, and a part-time yoga instructor who lives near one of Ms. Meng’s homes and who first met Ms. Meng 23 years ago in Shenzhen.

“The people who have come forward with their homes and their money have confidence in Ms. Meng,” Mr. Martin told the court.

The Crown had cast doubt on the surveillance regime proposed by Ms. Meng that would require her to wear a GPS ankle bracelet aimed at keeping her in or near Vancouver and be watched 24 hours a day by at least two private security officers.

Crown counsel John Gibb-Carsley said if anyone could foil such an elaborate surveillance regime, it would be Ms. Meng, who has access to vast resources and global connections.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not saying this would happen, but I’m saying there’s the potential ability to compromise the system,” he said.

Ms. Meng’s detention sent shock waves throughout China and prompted Beijing to threaten “serious consequences” if Ottawa did not immediately release her. On Tuesday, the federal government confirmed that Chinese authorities have detained a Canadian diplomat on leave who is working for a non-profit organization.

The government of the United States is alleging Ms. Meng committed fraud in 2013, when she misled U.S. financial institutions about her company’s links to a Hong Kong firm doing business in Iran, opening the banks to risk of violating U.S. sanctions.

None of the allegations against Ms. Meng has been proven in court.