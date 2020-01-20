Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing begins in Vancouver

Open this photo in gallery Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on her way to court in Vancouver. Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou arrived at the Vancouver courthouse Monday for the start of her extradition hearing to a throng of awaiting media, protesters and legal observers.

Ms. Meng smiled, wished the crowd good morning and thanked someone who wished her a happy Lunar New Year in Mandarin.

Despite the celebrity atmosphere, the case has enormous consequences for Canada internationally, politically and economically as the fate of two Canadians detained in China remains uncertain. Their detention was in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Ms. Meng on a U.S. warrant.

Inside the courtroom, it was standing-room only. The proceedings are taking place in the high-tech, high-security Courtroom 20, which was converted from five smaller courtrooms for the Air India trial almost 20 years ago. Ms. Meng’s husband, Liu Xiaozong, watched the proceedings from the second row.

Huawei spokesman Benjamin Howes said the company trusts Canada’s judicial system and that it will prove the chief financial officer’s innocence.

Meng Wanzhou arrived at court in Vancouver Monday as a hearing begins over the American request to extradite the executive of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei on fraud charges. The Canadian Press

“Huawei stands with Ms. Meng in her pursuit of justice and freedom,” Mr. Howes said in a video statement released Monday morning. “We hope Ms. Meng will be together with her family and colleagues and friends as soon as possible.”

U.S. prosecutors allege Ms. Meng made misrepresentations to foreign banks, including HSBC, about Huawei’s relationship with Skycom Tech. The U.S. Department of Justice describes Skycom as a Huawei subsidiary that sold telecommunications equipment to Iran, putting financial institutions at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Republic. If convicted, Ms. Meng could stand trial in the U.S. and face a significant prison sentence in that country.

This week’s proceedings will focus on a legal principle known as “double criminality”: Does the crime Ms. Meng is accused of in the United States constitute a crime in Canada? The key is the actual conduct at stake, not the name of the offence.

Demonstrating that an offence would be a crime in the country from which extradition is requested is how that country ensures its own values are respected in the reciprocal process of extradition. For that reason, double criminality is at the core of extradition law in much of the world.

The defence team, led by senior Vancouver lawyer Richard Peck, will argue that while the offence of fraud exists in both countries, in Ms. Meng’s case it pertains to an alleged violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran; Canada dropped similar sanctions in 2016 after Iran signed an international agreement putting limits on its nuclear program, so Ms. Meng could not have committed such a crime in this country.

The Attorney-General’s department will argue that the evasion of sanctions is simply the context for the charges but otherwise irrelevant, therefore the crime exists in Canada.

Although Ms. Meng denies that she committed fraud in the United States, the first stage proceeds without a challenge to the government’s evidence against her. Rather, the focus is solely on the nature of the offence itself and how each country perceives it. At a later stage, not expected until next fall, the Canadian government will present evidence on behalf of the U.S. Justice Department, and Ms. Meng will have an opportunity to assert her innocence.

If the courts rule that she can be extradited, the case is returned to David Lametti, who as Justice Minister has wide discretion to decide whether to send her to the U.S. to be prosecuted. With appeals possible of court rulings and Mr. Lametti’s ultimate decision, the case could last years.

Outside the courthouse Monday, a small number of demonstrators held signs drawing attention to the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority, being detained in China’s Xinjiang region, as well as Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

One group of young people held signs that called for Ms. Meng’s release: “Free Ms. Meng,” “Bring Michael Home,” “Trump stop bullying us!” and “Equal Justice.” They declined to comment on them.

Parhat Kasim and his wife protested outside of the courthouse about an hour before the proceedings began.

“Meng Wanzhou is lucky. This is Canada, and she has a lawyer. She has a fair trial,” said Mr. Kasim, who said his sister, a retired nurse and mother of five, is among the Uyghurs being held in a Chinese indoctrination camp. “She can defend herself. But our people have nothing.”

He said he was also interested in attending the extradition hearing because Huawei provided surveillance technology to authorities in Xinjiang.

Turnisa Mastedik-Qira, another member of the Uyghur community, protested outside both Ms. Meng’s home, in the tony Vancouver neighbourhood of Shaughnessy, and the courthouse.

She called Huawei a “spy company” for the Chinese government and expressed her anger toward the telecom giant for its role in building Xinjiang’s surveillance network.

“We ask Canadian government to be strong in China-Canada relationship, and as Canadians, we don’t need 5G in Canada – we don’t need Huawei in Canada.”

