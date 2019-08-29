Hundreds gather to remember Carson Crimeni at public funeral

Throughout his brief life, Carson Crimeni craved but never found the support and friendship of his peers.

On Thursday, about 500 people attended the Langley, B.C., funeral of the 14-year-old boy whose death was made more tragic because teens he thought were friends used social media to broadcast his descent toward an apparent overdose that eventually killed him.

“It hurts me to think of the pain my brother was in in his last few hours of his life,” his sister Bella Griffiths told the crowd in the large church, which included dozens of teens from his high school.

“His life was taken when he was just trying to fit in.

“Carson, I hope you can see how many people are here today that love and care for you.”

Ms. Griffiths said she hopes her brother’s death underscores the danger of illicit drugs, which she said could “take anyone in a heartbeat.”

Carson died on the evening of Aug. 7 after onlookers at his local skateboard park shot video that afternoon of themselves making fun of him while he was in the throes of an apparent overdose of the party drug MDMA. News of the incident, which is being investigated by the RCMP, ricocheted through Walnut Grove, a wealthy neighbourhood in the Metro Vancouver suburb of Langley.

Several speakers, including his father Aron Crimeni, tried their best to bring some laughs to the proceedings, noting Carson’s greatest joy came from cracking other people up.

Mr. Crimeni recalled how his son’s antics began as early as when he was 2, when Carson’s eyes welled up like he was going to cry after his dad thought he had closed the fridge door on his tiny outstretched hand.

“He looked up at me and he laughed,” said Mr. Crimeni as he choked back tears remembering his mischievous boy’s first prank. “His sense of humour continued, it was just nonstop through all the years.”

Lisa Fraser, a vice-principal of Walnut Grove Secondary School, told the crowd Carson was creative, talented in math and science and truly appreciative of all the help from the teachers and other staff trying to channel his short attention span and boundless energy.

She said he was able to “break” all but one instructor at the school by making them laugh while they were chastising him.

“He had a presence in our building,” she said. “His energy, volume and jokes would always indicate his whereabouts.”

While choking back tears, Mr. Crimeni, wondered aloud as to how his “best friend” might have pursued his many passions, which included swimming, cooking, hockey and caring for animals.

“He had a lot of interests; it’s hard to think that one of them wouldn’t have taken him somewhere some day,” he said.

Local pastor Mike Boulin spoke several times throughout the hour-plus ceremony. He ended the proceedings by telling the crowd that he was angry at the inaction of the young members of his community who were with Carson the day he died.

“Not saying anything and not doing anything is going along,” he said while preaching about the need for teens to better withstand peer pressure.

Langley School District would not comment on reports that youth from Walnut Grove Secondary School were involved in the incident. The district said it will be reviewing its bullying, substance abuse and digital-citizenship policies in the wake of his death.

Meanwhile, the RCMP’s “large and complex" investigation into Carson’s death is continuing, said Corporal Holly Largy with the Langley detachment.

The tip line is still being monitored, she added, and "we still would like to encourage people to call with any information they feel may be helpful to investigators.”

So far, more than 40 witness statements have been taken.

Minutes before the funeral began, candles still flickered beside more than 200 bouquets at the skate park where Carson spent his last day alive.

Next to spray-painted messages urging people to "Please stay strong,” was a new piece of graffiti calling for justice.

“Turn yourselvs in. Be a human, have a heart.”

