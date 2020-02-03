Hundreds search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island

Rescuers say hundreds of people turned out Sunday to help in the search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island.
The men, all from Sooke, were last seen Friday night around the same time a storm moved in over southern B.C., bringing a torrent of rain and wind.
Victoria Weber of Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue says the young men are believed to have been in a Dodge Dakota truck, but searchers don’t have a starting point and the search area is large.
Weber told reporters that more than 200 people were assisting in the search.
Weber says the search is assisted by a helicopter, ATVs and boats scouring the shoreline.