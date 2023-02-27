Two women have died in a crash near Castlegar, B.C., that investigators are blaming on slippery roads.

A statement from the B.C. Highway Patrol collision unit says a Toyota Corolla lost control on Highway 3A on Saturday and veered into the path of an oncoming Ford F350 pickup truck.

The two Nelson residents, aged 68 and 79, were in the back seat of the Toyota and died at the scene.

Police say the driver and front-seat passenger were taken to hospital while the driver of the pickup truck was not badly hurt.

An investigation is continuing.

The statement says officers would like to speak to anyone with dashcam video of the Toyota or the Ford in the minutes leading up to the crash.