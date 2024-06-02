IIO investigating man's death after officer shooting in Mackenzie, B.C.

British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating police actions after a man was shot and killed by an officer in Mackenzie, B.C.

The BC RCMP say they received a report of a man trying to cash a fraudulent cheque at a bank around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

They say officers responded and attempted to arrest the man.

But, as they escorted him outside the bank, police say a struggle ensued wherein the man produced a weapon.

Mounties say an officer shot the suspect during the struggle and he was then brought to the hospital where he was declared dead.

They say the province’s Independent Investigations Office was then informed about the death, and it is now investigating “all aspects and circumstances of this incident.”