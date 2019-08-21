 Skip to main content

British Columbia Impaired driving charge laid in 2018 crash in Delta, B.C., that killed teen.

Impaired driving charge laid in 2018 crash in Delta, B.C., that killed teen.

Delta, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Charges have been laid against a British Columbia man following a crash more than a year ago that killed one young woman and injured another.

RCMP say Burnaby’s Chao Chen faces two charges, including impaired driving causing death, related to the June 2018 collision that killed 19-year-old Olivia Malcolm.

Charges were laid last week and Chen, who is 44, was released on several conditions, including an order to return to court in Surrey on Sept. 24.

Malcolm and her 20-year-old friend were standing behind their vehicle, which was parked off the shoulder of Highway 17A in Delta, when they were hit from behind by a Jeep.

Malcolm died at the scene.

She was remembered as a prominent member of the local lacrosse community and an online funding campaign raised more than $100,000 for a bursary to support post-secondary education.

