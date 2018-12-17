Independent review calls for further study of Massey Tunnel replacement options

An independent review of a major traffic congestion zone in suburban Vancouver recommends further study of the future of the George Massey crossing project, including keeping the existing tunnel.

Work had already begun on the $3.5-billion, 10-lane bridge to replace the existing 59-year-old tunnel during the former Liberal government’s regime, but the New Democrat government put the plan on hold after it won the 2017 election.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says the project was flawed from the start and a smaller bridge and tunnel improvements can reduce congestion and improve the crossing.

The technical review of the crossing recommends examining the addition of new tunnel capacity and reusing the existing tunnel that links Delta and Richmond.

It says the government should re-examine the entire project to ensure it reduces future traffic congestion and provides enhanced public transit infrastructure.

Richmond’s council had complained about the massive bridge project taking over agricultural and park lands, but the review says any replacement will still encroach on those lands.