 Skip to main content

Canada Independent review calls for further study of Massey Tunnel replacement options

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Independent review calls for further study of Massey Tunnel replacement options

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments

An independent review of a major traffic congestion zone in suburban Vancouver recommends further study of the future of the George Massey crossing project, including keeping the existing tunnel.

Work had already begun on the $3.5-billion, 10-lane bridge to replace the existing 59-year-old tunnel during the former Liberal government’s regime, but the New Democrat government put the plan on hold after it won the 2017 election.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says the project was flawed from the start and a smaller bridge and tunnel improvements can reduce congestion and improve the crossing.

Story continues below advertisement

The technical review of the crossing recommends examining the addition of new tunnel capacity and reusing the existing tunnel that links Delta and Richmond.

It says the government should re-examine the entire project to ensure it reduces future traffic congestion and provides enhanced public transit infrastructure.

Richmond’s council had complained about the massive bridge project taking over agricultural and park lands, but the review says any replacement will still encroach on those lands.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers