Institute regulated, retail heroin sales, B.C. Centre on Substance Use proposes in provincial report

Open this photo in gallery A staff member at the Overdose Prevention Site points to a red line indicating a positive result for fentanyl after testing a sample of heroine with recently available test strips in Vancouver, Monday, August 28, 2017. Rafal Gerszak/For The Globe and Mail

British Columbia’s authority on addictions care is recommending regulated, retail heroin sales in the province to stanch overdose deaths caused by fentanyl in the illicit drug supply and to redirect funds from criminal organizations to addiction treatment services.

The B.C. Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU) laid out the proposal in a report released Thursday.

Evan Wood, executive director of the BCCSU, said local and international experts in criminology, economy and public health have long called for psychoactive substances to be regulated and controlled.

“But there hasn’t been a sort of thoughtful effort on what a regulated model might look like, and so we wanted to sit down with a group and say, ‘What might this look like?” he said.

The report, titled Heroin Compassion Clubs: A Cooperative Model to Reduce Opioid Overdose Deaths and Disrupt Organized Crime’s Role in Fentanyl, Money Laundering and Housing Unaffordability, proposes a membership-based co-operative model inspired by the cannabis compassion clubs that emerged in B.C. in the 1980s and 1990s.

Members would be permitted to purchase personal amounts of the drug from a location connected to health care, peer support, free addiction treatment and referral to recovery services.

Revenue generated through this purchasing model would be redirected in-house to treatment and recovery services. A “point” of heroin goes for $20 on the street; the same amount purchased legally through a supplier in Switzerland goes for $3.80. (A 2018 BCCSU drug-checking project found that 82.4 per cent of drugs, sold as containing heroin on the streets of Vancouver, didn’t contain any heroin at all, while 90.6 per cent tested positive for fentanyl.)

Details of membership eligibility are still to be determined, but the white paper recommends screening by a health care provider and mandatory training in overdose prevention, naloxone use and the various associated risks of heroin use.

Asked what would happen should a young person with little to no prior heroin use want to sign up, BCCSU officials said there would be efforts made to dissuade him or her.

“We’ll talk to him enough to find out where he’s at and we’ll try to direct him to the right spot,” said Mr. Wilson, a BCCSU peer engagement lead and a longtime drug user who says he regrets every day that he ever started.

“We’re going to push kids like that away [from heroin use] while the drug dealers have great marketing and are trying to get the dope into kids’ hands."

The idea will require co-operation from all levels of government. In 2017, the federal government made changes to the Food and Drugs Regulations to allow for the bulk importation of drugs not currently marketed or available in Canada as needed in urgent health scenarios.

But while then-health minister Jane Philpott introduced the amendment with heroin in mind, it is designed specifically for substitution therapy as part of a treatment program and could require some changes to accommodate the compassion club sales model.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said he welcomes and supports “exploring innovative ideas like this one if they can save the lives of our family, friends and neighbours.”

The model has potential to reach a demographic at highest risk of fatally overdosing in B.C.: those who use alone, indoors. Purchasing a known substance from a space with peers and health services present provides a touch point to health care that might otherwise be missed.

Keith Ahamad, medical director of the regional addiction program at Vancouver Coastal Health, described the model as a quick way of reaching a demographic the province is currently missing while still building a more comprehensive treatment system that will take a lot of time and money.

“Some people may look at this like we’re giving up,” Dr. Ahamad said. “We’re still driving ahead with the agenda for the addiction treatment system that is so desperately needed. We need to intervene with regulating heroin and absolutely in concert create this addiction treatment system.”

At least 2,976 people died of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. in the last two years. Prior to the arrival of illicit fentanyl, the province averaged about 200 per year.