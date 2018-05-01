 Skip to main content

Investigators believe couple killed in targeted homicide in Richmond, B.C.

RICHMOND, B.C.
The Canadian Press

Police have identified a couple whose bodies were found inside a home in Richmond, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team says 36-year-old Keri Smith and 37-year-old Terrence Smith were the victims of a homicide.

RCMP were called to a residential neighbourhood in Richmond early Monday morning for reports of gun fire.

Officers found the Smiths’ bodies inside a residence.

Police say the couple recently moved to Richmond from Surrey, and also had ties to the Vernon area.

Both victims were known to police and investigators believe their deaths were targeted, but causes of death have not been released.

