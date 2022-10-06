Simon Fraser University students protest in Burnaby, B.C., on Oct. 5.Shaghayegh Moradian/The Globe and Mail

Amirmasoud Ghasemi checks his cellphone daily for updates from old classmates he studied robotics with at Tehran University to get more details about the Iranian government’s crackdown on its citizens.

Mr. Ghasemi, a 33-year-old who co-founded a Vancouver-based agritech startup after arriving on Canada’s West Coast to study in 2015, said it is relatively safe for those back in Iran to relay the latest information through texted group chats. If they post about events on social media, they face censorship, or worse, get detained for being critical of the regime, he added.

Mr. Ghasemi said he and other young Iranian immigrants and students in Canada all know someone or, in his case, a friend of a friend, who has been arrested during the recent protests. For now, he said, Iranians don’t want their friends and family in the diaspora to pitch in with money or other material support. Instead, he said, they want those living in other countries to further weaken the leadership of the Islamic Republic by using the best tool available: free speech.

Think carefully on what comes next in Iran, expert urges Canadian politicians

Iranians in Canada cut hair at women’s rights rallies amid outrage over Mahsa Amini’s death

“They are asking for us to be their voice because they’re under pressure – they cannot, like us, talk freely,” Mr. Ghasemi told The Globe and Mail on Wednesday shortly before a protest he helped organize at his alma mater, Simon Fraser University.

This week, Iranian security forces have deployed at universities in several cities stepping up efforts to quell more than two weeks of protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police. The nationwide unrest sparked by her death has spiralled into the biggest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic founded in 1979.

Since then, tens of thousands of Iranian Canadians have demonstrated in multiple provinces. Last Saturday, protesters massed in downtown Vancouver, lining nearly two kilometres of streets from the art gallery to Stanley Park.

Pouya Ahmadvand, a 30-year-old who moved to Vancouver three years ago to do a master’s degree at the University of British Columbia, said most of his close friends have immigrated to other countries, often pursuing grad school as a way out. Since the mass unrest, he said, it has become increasingly difficult for him to stay in touch with those who remain in Iran because the regime has shut down internet service providers and censored various social media platforms.

Mr. Ahmadvand, who helped organize a protest at UBC Tuesday and attended Wednesday’s event at SFU’s campus in Burnaby, B.C., said he is very worried for a friend in Tehran whose 19-year-old sister is missing after attending a demonstration at her college that was violently broken up by police earlier this week.

“It was really stressful and he couldn’t sleep for the last few days,” he said of his friend.

Mr. Ahmadvand said the morality police linked to Ms. Amini’s death also once caused him great personal pain. While doing his undergrad degree a decade ago in the conservative city of Isfahan, an officer spied him and his girlfriend holding hands whilst chatting by the Zayandeh River. He demanded their IDs and, when he found out they weren’t married, began assaulting them and threatening to drag them to the station.

“She had a panic attack and was just yelling I’m going to kill myself in the river if you call my father,” Mr. Ahmadvand recalls.

The couple were able to beg the officer to let them go, he says, but the incident traumatized them and he soon broke up with the woman to avoid trouble with her family, who did not allow her to date.

Mr. Ahmadvand wants Ottawa to help make it easier for Iranians to get Canadian visas and escape the regime. Mr. Ghasemi wants the federal government to put more pressure on Iran by keeping people linked to its theocracy out of Canada.

“We don’t want them to take the people of Iran’s money and come to Canada just because they have money in their hand,” he said.

On Monday, the federal government announced sanctions against 25 senior Iranian officials and nine government entities, a week after promising to bar officials from entering Canada and freezing Canadian-held assets.

Hundreds of Iranian-Canadians gathered on Parliament Hill Tuesday to mark 1,000 days since their relatives were killed when Iran’s military shot down Flight 752 in January, 2020. That crowd made it clear that they were displeased with Canada’s approach to dealing with Iran.

In her speech to the crowd, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland promised Ottawa would take more action but did not say specifically what that would be.

“We will use all the tools at our disposal, to isolate and punish the brutal dictatorship,” said Ms. Freeland, who was interrupted multiple times by the crowd.

With reports from Reuters and The Canadian Press