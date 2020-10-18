John Horgan promises double funding for B.C. salmon restoration and innovation fund

Open this photo in gallery NDP Leader John Horgan listens while speaking with local candidates during a campaign stop, in Pitt Meadows, B.C., on Oct. 16, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia NDP Leader John Horgan is promising action to protect and revitalize the province’s stock of wild salmon.

The promise came during a campaign stop in Campbell River as the provincial election heads into its final week.

Horgan says his party would double its contribution to the B.C. salmon restoration and innovation fund, a nearly $143-million partnership with the federal government, if re-elected after the Oct. 24 vote.

B.C. currently contributes 30 per cent and Ottawa provides 70 per cent for the fund that focuses on innovation, infrastructure and science partnerships to support sustainable fishing practices and protect wild salmon.

The NDP is also promising to establish a watershed security strategy and fund for Indigenous and local initiatives.

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau is set to discuss affordable housing during a campaign stop in Duncan later today, while Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson is scheduled to make an announcement at an orchard in Osoyoos.

