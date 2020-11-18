B.C. Premier John Horgan to call on Justin Trudeau for national travel policy to fight COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery B.C. Premier John Horgan responds to questions during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he will lobby Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to work with the provinces on developing a national travel plan to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Horgan says he wants to see the same travel rules for Canadians regardless of where they live in the country.

He says the connection between travel and the spread of COVID-19 needs leadership from the prime minister.

Horgan says he intends to bring up his proposal at this week’s regular meeting of the prime minister and premiers.

He says he understands Canadians cannot be prevented from travelling throughout the country, but he wants a national effort to stress that travel during this stage of the pandemic should be on an essential basis only.

Horgan says COVID-19 cases have been increasing across B.C. in recent weeks and he suggested that more provincial health restrictions to limit contacts between people are coming later this week.